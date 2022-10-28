OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada

Dental care is an important contributing factor to good overall health. Like healthy eating and being active, oral health is important when it comes to preventing chronic diseases, yet in Canada, one-third of the population cannot afford it. Everyone deserves access to dental care.

As the first step towards improving affordability and access to dental care services for those who need it, last month our government tabled Bill C-31, the Cost of Living Relief Act, No.2, which would enact two important measures, including the new temporary Canada Dental Benefit. Through this benefit, we are ensuring that eligible children under 12 who do not have access to insurance can get the dental care they need while we continue to work on a comprehensive, long-term Canada-wide dental care program.

Today, we are taking another step towards establishing our Canadian Dental Care Program. We are issuing an Invitation to Qualify (ITQ) to create a list of qualified vendors who could deliver a long-term, Canada-wide dental care program with the scope and scale that would be needed to serve all eligible Canadians.

This process is open to all vendors. Through a rigorous, competitive procurement process, we are inviting suppliers with a proven capacity in the field of dental coverage administration to participate.

The ability to access dental health care is a crucial part of the health and well being of Canadians- especially among those who need it the most. We will continue working with all partners, including provinces and territories, dentists, and oral health professionals to improve access for the middle class and those working hard to join it.

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P.

The Honourable Helena Jaczek, P.C., M.P.

