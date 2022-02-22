OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - "Today, on Canada's Agriculture Day, I am proud to join Canadians in celebrating the incredible high-quality and nutritious foods produced in Canada, and in thanking the hard working men and women who bring them from the farm to our plates. While food is a necessity for our health and well-being, it can also be a source of joy for families and friends gathering to share a meal. Our local farmers and producers play an essential role in nourishing Canadian families while being an engine for growing the Canadian economy.

This year's celebration focuses on strengthening the relationship between consumers and producers who share a common love and appreciation for home-grown food. Canada's farmers and food producers are an important part of reigniting our economy, and I am grateful for their dedication to ensuring we have access to the foods that bring us together.

Canadians and consumers want to know the food on their tables have been produced and processed sustainably. We can thank our farmers across the country for their leadership in this area. Canadian farmers are good stewards of the land and have long cared for the environment. By adopting clean practices and technologies, they are helping to build a more sustainable, resilient and competitive agricultural sector for future generations to come.

Sustainable agriculture will also help us to work towards our goal of securing Canada's position as an agricultural powerhouse. To achieve this, we welcome the ideas and leadership of young Canadians, who will play an active role in shaping the future of our sector. Launched in 2020, the Canadian Agricultural Youth Council is already at work in helping to address today's global challenges, from succession planning to climate change, as well as ensuring that all Canadians understand where their food comes from and how it was produced.

Today, I invite you to show your appreciation and "raise your forks" in honour of Canadian agriculture, and for all of our farmers who work at it with dedication."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

