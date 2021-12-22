OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - I would like to thank the members of the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as all Canadians working in the foreign service, for their extraordinary commitment to our country. Their work continues to make a difference every day.

This year, I had the opportunity to participate in my first Remembrance Day ceremony as commander-in-chief. I saw the pride that members have in serving our country. I met with veterans who gave their all for Canada. It was inspiring. It was humbling.

Today, our Canadian Armed Forces, as well as our diplomats, are addressing new threats at home and abroad, not least of which include the COVID 19 pandemic and the devastation wrought by climate change.

COVID-19 has altered how we deliver essential aid and how we keep each other safe. As we keep hope in our hearts and masks on our faces, we are working alongside the global community to provide equipment, vaccines and resources to combat the virus. In addition, we continue to work with international partners to fight climate change, grateful to those on the front lines who are ready to help.

To all of you, we appreciate your selflessness and your sacrifices, particularly those who are away from family and friends at this time of year. Your support and dedication do not go unnoticed.

However and wherever you celebrate, I hope you have a healthy and safe New Year.

Mary Simon

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

