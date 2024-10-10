OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - This year, the United Nations chose an important theme for World Mental Health Day: mental health at work. It is a topic that often arises in my conversations with Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

Bridging the gap between how we view mental versus physical health is critical, and I am proud of the work Canadians are doing to tailor mental health services to their respective work environments.

This year, I had the opportunity to meet people of all ages with lived experiences, as well as mental health practitioners and experts from different regions of the country during my Mental Health Learning and Listening Tour. This is a platform for Canadians to share innovative practices in the field and to build awareness around the unique needs of remote, rural and northern communities.

We must continue to encourage respectful behaviour across all fields and professions. We must also continue to support colleagues struggling with mental health issues. All workers in Canada deserve a psychologically healthy and safe workplace where they feel supported, engaged and productive.

Mary Simon

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, [email protected]