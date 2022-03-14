OTTAWA, ON, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ - As we mark Commonwealth Day, Canadians are united in delivering a common future, one that builds on our shared global values.

Democracy. Equality. Peace.

Such things are only achieved—and protected—through co-operation and perseverance.

We have all experienced so much over the last few years. These are challenging times, and the world is still reeling from the effects of the pandemic, the impacts of climate change and the devastation wrought by international conflict.

There is a word in Inuktitut, my mother tongue: ajuinnata. The word does not have a literal translation, as it encompasses many things: a promise to never give up, a commitment to action, no matter how daunting the task may be. To always have hope.

Only by working together can we address these challenges and persevere. Together, we find better ways to communicate and to innovate. Together, we can create hope. There are many shining examples of this global effort to be found right here in Canada and throughout the Commonwealth.

Today, more than ever, we must commit ourselves to progress, to being a part of the solution. We must listen to each other and hear each other. We must act with kindness, compassion, understanding and respect.

We must act now.

I encourage everyone to work together in the spirit of ajuinnata to achieve a brighter tomorrow for all.

Mary Simon

