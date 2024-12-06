OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, we honour the memory of the 14 young women who tragically lost their lives at Polytechnique Montréal on December 6, 1989. This is also a day to speak out against gender-based violence in all its forms.

Too many women, girls and members of the 2SLGBTQI+ community in Canada experience physical and psychological violence, both in their daily lives and on social networks. Online abuse and toxic speech are extremely hurtful and can cause trauma and long-term psychological damage. They can also isolate the victim socially and create a climate of fear and insecurity that force many women and girls to silence their voices and limit their future aspirations. We must continue to educate Canadians so that we can put an end to this type of aggression.

This day is also an opportunity to take action. To denounce the toxic behaviours that lead to gender-based violence. To talk to our loved ones and make sure they feel safe. To put an end to the brutality that too many women endure for no other reason than that they are women. Let us protect our mothers, our sisters, our daughters, our friends.

Let us work together to make Canada an even more inclusive, respectful and safe country.

Mary Simon

