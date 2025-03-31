OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, I join Canadians in celebrating and honouring Indigenous languages.

As a proud Inuk growing up in Nunavik, I was fortunate to learn Inuktitut—my mother tongue. Throughout my life, it has connected me to my ancestors, guided my actions, and illuminated my path forward. It is much more than a means of communication; it is an integral part of who I am.

Canada is home to over 70 Indigenous languages, each offering a unique perspective and representing a vital part of our shared history. These languages reflect the knowledge, values and traditions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities, and are central to our distinct national identity.

Initiatives like the International Decade of Indigenous Languages are crucial steps toward the preservation and revitalization of Indigenous Languages. Across the nation, efforts to protect and reclaim these languages are gaining momentum, reflecting our mutual commitment to reconciliation.

On this special day, let us reaffirm our dedication to preserving, revitalizing and honouring Indigenous languages.

Mary Simon

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

