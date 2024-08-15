OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - I have great admiration for the Acadian People. I admire their strong culture that transcends time and borders.

Today, I will be taking part in the celebrations for National Acadian Day and the Congrès mondial acadien in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia. Thousands of Acadians will march together for the annual Tintamarre, a lively, boisterous event!

The Acadian people are thriving. For over four centuries, Acadians have contributed to Canada's social and economic growth. They have made their voices heard in every aspect of public life. They have proudly preserved their French heritage, enriching our cultural life with so many works of literature and irresistible music. This people, whose history has been marked by painful events, is also a model of resilience for us all.

I look forward to celebrating Acadian culture and to honouring the Acadian People's past.

Is that not the spirit of reconciliation in Canada? By opening up to others, we better acknowledge who they are, and we create a relationship of respect and collaboration for the future. That is what I invite all Canadians to do every day.

Happy National Acadian Day to everyone!

Mary Simon

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]