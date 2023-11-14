OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - I am delighted to wish His Majesty King Charles III a very happy 75th birthday.

Today, we can reflect on a year of change for the Monarchy—a year that saw the Coronation of His Majesty. This past year also brought about a new beginning for a renewed relationship between the Crown and Indigenous peoples. During his historic meeting with Indigenous leaders, His Majesty reiterated his support for reconciliation and for moving forward with respect and understanding. He has also been a steadfast presence, continuing to promote inclusion and peace throughout the Commonwealth and around the world. I am inspired by his leadership and by his dedication to service.

On behalf of all Canadians, I wish His Majesty The King a joyous celebration and a wonderful year ahead.

Mary Simon

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]