OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Whit and I would like to wish His Majesty The King a happy 74th birthday.

His Majesty always encourages excellence in others and brings attention to important causes. His work has spanned decades, but this birthday will be different as it marks his first as monarch. While we still mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, we know that the same commitment and sense of duty reside in The King.

I am proud to represent His Majesty in Canada. In every conversation, he has shown a great understanding of our country and a willingness to learn about our challenges and our diverse society. I hope that fond memories of the past will bolster a bright, shared future.

On behalf of all Canadians, I wish His Majesty the very best on his birthday.

Mary Simon

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]