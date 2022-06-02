Message from the Governor General on the occasion of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee

OTTAWA, ON, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, I join with Canadians and citizens from around the world in marking a truly historic occasion: the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

This Jubilee is much more than the fanfare that will be on display. We are celebrating not only Her Majesty's 70-year reign, but also her service to country and service to others.

That same service has inspired countless Canadians to look beyond themselves, to champion important causes and to make Canada better every day.

Each of us has a responsibility to create a better country for everyone. I encourage all Canadians to find their own way to give back and contribute to their own communities. When we all work together, we truly honour the life, legacy and reign of Her Majesty The Queen.

And that, to me, is worth celebrating.

Mary Simon

