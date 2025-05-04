OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2025 /CNW/ - This year's Mental Health Week theme, Unmasking Mental Health, speaks volumes about the daily challenges faced by people with mental health conditions. It also reminds us of how important it is to have open and honest conversations about mental well-being.

During my Mental Health Learning and Listening Tour, I have had the opportunity to meet with people who are changing the way we think about mental health. They are peer-support workers, addictions counsellors and healers, therapists and leaders who are sharing best practices and finding ways to make things better for people with mental illness. They are making a difference in countless lives across Canada.

Let's follow their lead in showing compassion and understanding towards one another. Because no one should have to hide their true selves behind a mask.

Mary Simon

