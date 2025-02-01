OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - For 30 years, Black History Month has celebrated the remarkable contributions of Black people to every aspect of Canadian life.

From fighting for their freedom, to victories during the civil rights movement and on countless fronts in recent years, Black leaders and communities have played a key role in building a more inclusive Canada.

A great example is Jeanne Brigitte Lehman, who was recently appointed to the Order of Canada. She founded Black Canadian Women in Action, a charity that provides Black women with professional development opportunities to better equip them for leadership in our society.

I also met inspiring community leaders during my visit to the Black Cultural Centre in Cherry Brook, Nova Scotia. From cultural events to lectures, guided tours and other educational activities, they work to build bridges between African Nova Scotians and other communities in the province.

Let us continue to strive to eliminate socio-economic barriers for Black Canadians and other marginalized communities and uphold our commitment to diversity and inclusion. The more we do, the stronger we will be as a country.

Mary Simon

