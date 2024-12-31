OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - As 2024 is drawing to a close, I am thinking of all the people I have met this year who have inspired me. People from all parts of Canada, of all ages and from all walks of life. You work so hard to make life more beautiful in your communities and beyond.

To improve health.

To protect nature.

To build bridges between cultures.

To give a voice to the marginalized.

Canada's potential is unlimited. You fill me with hope for the next generation. Let's continue to build the more inclusive world and more sustainable environment our children deserve. I've asked Canadians to tell me about their hopes for the future.

In the coming days, I'll be sharing their responses with you. I remain committed to working with you to advance reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and climate action. To celebrate Canada's incredible diversity, too.

This holiday season, take care of yourself. Spend time with your loved ones. Treat your mental health with the same care as your physical health. Let's recharge our batteries and keep moving forward together.

Happy New Year 2025!

Mary Simon

