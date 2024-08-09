OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Defending Indigenous rights means more than honouring our ancestors and accomplishments. It is about building a better future for all peoples, and for the planet.

Every culture, including the most remote and minority communities, has unique knowledge and perspectives to help respond to the most pressing challenges the world is facing.

My parents and my grandmother Jeannie taught me so much about traditional Inuit ways of life and the complex, fragile ecosystem of the Arctic. They taught me the importance of adapting our diet and our movements to the changing ice conditions and the seasonal migrations of wild animals. We lived with respect for this great balance that transcends us all.

Similarly to the Inuit, millions of Indigenous peoples around the world have remained resilient in the face of so many challenges. We are preserving our distinct cultures and languages. We are carrying ancient, intergenerational wisdom that makes our world richer, and that is invaluable in fighting the climate crisis.

I particularly admire the resilience of some 200 Indigenous communities in different regions of the world who still choose to live isolated from other cultures, in remote environments that they love and have helped to preserve for millennia. These peoples are both extremely vulnerable, and highly competent in protecting forests and biodiversity.

On this International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, I want to thank all Indigenous Elders, knowledge keepers and agents of change from all walks of life who actively support Indigenous rights through their commitment to sustainable development projects or education.

It is more than the right thing to do. It is crucial to ensuring a rich global cultural heritage for the next generations, and a greener future for the planet.

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]