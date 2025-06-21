OTTAWA, ON, June 21, 2025 /CNW/ - National Indigenous Peoples Day is an opportunity to honour the vibrant traditions, languages and contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities in Canada. It is also an opportunity to celebrate the progress towards reconciliation that we make day after day, while reflecting on the work that lies ahead.

Every day, Indigenous Peoples are enriching and redefining every field of endeavour: education, the arts, the environment, entrepreneurship, social programming and many more. I feel tremendous hope and pride when I see Indigenous peoples of all ages forging brilliant new paths to success while proudly embracing their identity. These steps forward are proof of the tangible progress we are making on the path to reconciliation.

On this National Indigenous Peoples Day, let us celebrate and take pride in the countless achievements of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples in Canada.

Mary Simon

