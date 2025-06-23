Media Advisory - Governor General to preside over a presentation of Canadian honours during a ceremony at Rideau Hall Français
Governor General of Canada
Jun 23, 2025, 10:11 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, will preside over a presentation of Canadian honours during a ceremony at Rideau Hall on June 25, 2025.
During this ceremony:
- 10 Officers (O.C.) and 21 Members (C.M.) will be invested into the Order of Canada; and
- 2 Meritorious Service Crosses (M.S.C.) and 27 Meritorious Service Medals (M.S.M.) will be presented as part of the Meritorious Service Decorations (Civil Division).
List of honourees attending the ceremony
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
|
Time:
|
11:00 a.m.
|
Location:
|
Rideau Hall Ballroom
Notes for media:
- To guarantee your access to the ceremony, we ask that you please confirm your attendance with the Rideau Hall Press Office at [email protected].
- Media are asked to arrive at the Princess Anne Entrance no later than 10:30 a.m. on the day of the ceremony.
- Official photos of the ceremony will be made available upon request.
SOURCE Governor General of Canada
Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]
