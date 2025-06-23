OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, will preside over a presentation of Canadian honours during a ceremony at Rideau Hall on June 25, 2025.

During this ceremony:

10 Officers (O.C.) and 21 Members (C.M.) will be invested into the Order of Canada ; and

; and 2 Meritorious Service Crosses (M.S.C.) and 27 Meritorious Service Medals (M.S.M.) will be presented as part of the Meritorious Service Decorations (Civil Division).

List of honourees attending the ceremony

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025 Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: Rideau Hall Ballroom

Notes for media:

To guarantee your access to the ceremony, we ask that you please confirm your attendance with the Rideau Hall Press Office at [email protected] .

. Media are asked to arrive at the Princess Anne Entrance no later than 10:30 a.m. on the day of the ceremony.

on the day of the ceremony. Official photos of the ceremony will be made available upon request.

