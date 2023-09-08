OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - One year ago, our country and the world mourned the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who was a reassuring and steadfast constant during her more than 70-year reign. Across Canada, moments of silence were observed, memories were shared and tributes were offered for a leader who left behind a legacy of public service in Canada, the Commonwealth and throughout the world.

Yet, as we said goodbye, we also turned to the future, and acknowledged the accession of His Majesty King Charles III. We had already seen His Majesty's keen interest in Canada and issues of common concern, such as climate change, diversity and inclusion, and education. But in the past year, he has also shown his dedication to public service through his personal commitment to reconciliation, dialogue and rebuilding the Crown-Indigenous relationship.

It is my honour to represent His Majesty in Canada, to help nurture this important dialogue and to strengthen our historic ties.

Mary Simon

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]