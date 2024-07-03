OTTAWA, ON, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - It is with great pleasure that I congratulate Lieutenant-General Jennie Carignan on being named the new chief of the Defence Staff.

Lieutenant-General Carignan has devoted her life to the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), and has demonstrated exemplary leadership both at home and abroad. We have had the pleasure of meeting on several occasions, including at the symposium I hosted on digital respect. Although a great challenge lies ahead, I know that she will maintain the high standards we have come to expect from the CAF, and will do so with dignity, honour, respect and a great sense of duty.

As commander-in-chief, I am continuously inspired by CAF members who demonstrate adaptability, resilience and creativity, and who are always reaching new levels of excellence. In that spirit, I take this opportunity to thank General Wayne Eyre once again for his service to Canada and congratulate him on his retirement.

I wish Lieutenant-General Carignan the very best as she prepares to assume the role of chief of the Defence Staff, and I look forward to working with her more closely.

Mary Simon

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, [email protected]