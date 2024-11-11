OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - On Remembrance Day, we honour the extraordinary contributions of those who sacrificed their lives to protect our freedoms and values. We commend our veterans and members of the Canadian Armed Forces for their steadfast bravery and deep sense of duty, which have earned them the highest respect of our nation and our allies worldwide.

As commander-in-chief, I often meet with serving members of the Canadian Armed Forces and veterans from coast to coast to coast. I am impressed by their versatility and adaptability. They all share a deep commitment to our nation, and unmatched professionalism and excellence.

As we take a moment to reflect and remember, let us learn from the lessons of the past and work towards a future of peace and understanding. To those who have fallen, Canada remembers.

Mary Simon

