OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - On this day, we honour police and peace officers who lost their lives while serving their communities.

These individuals devoted their lives to ensuring that others could live theirs without fear. They bravely stood for justice while faced with harrowing circumstances.

Earlier this month, I was honoured to invest new members into the Order of Merit of the Police Forces. I was moved by their stories of dedication and I was inspired by their sense of mutual support, solidarity, and shared purpose.

To all those who have been affected by the loss of a colleague, loved one or family member, I would like to extend my sincerest condolences to you. My thoughts and those of Canadians are with you.

Mary Simon

