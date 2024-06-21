OTTAWA, ON, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - National Indigenous Peoples Day is a powerful reminder of the resilience, strength and enduring spirit of Indigenous communities. Every day, we hear Indigenous stories being told by Indigenous voices. In turn, we are acknowledging our full history. We are also seeing the contributions made by Indigenous peoples across the country, in art, business, public service and so much more.

Walking the path of reconciliation is a collective responsibility. We are confronting the injustices of the past, listening with empathy and humility, and taking meaningful action to address continued inequalities. This is hard work, but it is necessary for Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples alike. In our diversity, together, we find the tools to build a stronger, more prosperous nation.

We must continue to inspire hope as we forge ahead. There is hope because people are respecting the lived experiences and celebrating the rich cultures, languages and traditions of First Nations, Métis and Inuit.

On National Indigenous Peoples Day—and every day—let us continue to support meaningful dialogue, healing and positive change. Together, we can build a more inclusive and equitable society by embracing the principles of respect, understanding and co-operation.

