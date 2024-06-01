OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2024 /CNW/ - During National Indigenous History Month, I encourage all Canadians to listen to the rich and culturally diverse stories of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples. Learning about Canada's full history is an act of reconciliation.

As we reflect on the wisdom and knowledge that has been passed down through the generations, we must also acknowledge the pain and trauma of the past and present. And we must share stories of resilience, success and joy.

Listen to the voices of Indigenous peoples and to their lived experiences. Engage in meaningful conversations. Share what you have learned. It is through understanding that we can build bridges and develop empathy. This will allow us to move towards a more inclusive and equitable society.

As a country, we need to look to the future with hope. What we do to advance reconciliation in our homes, our workplaces and our schools matters. Moving forward one step at a time will lead to a stronger Canada.

During this month and throughout the year, let us work together to ensure that Indigenous stories are not only part of our past, but also recognized and celebrated as integral parts of our national identity.

Mary Simon

