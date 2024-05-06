Message from the Governor General on Mental Health Week

OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Mental health issues can impact anyone, at any point in their lives, and can present in many different ways. In any given year, it can affect one in five Canadians, from all walks of life, all cultures, all identities and all backgrounds. And when our mental health suffers, so does our physical health.

As we mark the beginning of Mental Health Week, I hope we can embody this year's theme, "a call to be kind." We need to show kindness and compassion, which can make a big difference for those struggling with their mental health. When we demonstrate understanding and empathy—by forging relationships, building trust or just listening without judgement—we can have a direct influence over someone's mental health.

This week is a reminder that we have a collective responsibility to choose kindness throughout the year. To everyone struggling, whether openly or in silence, know that you are never alone.

Mary Simon

