OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, I invite all Canadians to stand united against all forms of Islamophobia in our country. From harassment to hateful words online, the recent rise in hostility against Muslims is not only unacceptable and devastating for the victims and their families, but it also undermines our strength as a country.

Muslims have played an important role in shaping the vibrant and thriving society we enjoy today. Their contributions span academia, politics, science and the arts. Some have driven positive social change in our society, such as championing women's rights, alleviating poverty and fostering understanding between faiths.

As Canadians, we have a responsibility to combat harmful narratives and highlight the fundamental dignity of every individual. At the community level, it's important to reach out to people of all faiths and from different cultural backgrounds in our neighborhoods, workplaces and schools to get to know one another better.

Let us continue building stronger communities and the united nation we need to face the challenges ahead.

Mary Simon

