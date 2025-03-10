OTTAWA, ON, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Commonwealth Day celebrates the enduring bonds that unite our diverse nations. This day is a moment to reflect on the strength we gain from working together in pursuit of a better future, and from addressing global challenges through co-operation and mutual respect.

Across continents, and across cultures and languages, we have built bridges of understanding. We have built on our shared values to make our countries—and the world—a more prosperous, more sustainable, and safer place.

In my conversations with Canadians, I have learned they want the same as many other nations: stability, equality, the protection of our planet and a bright future for generations to come. We want peace, the same peace that so many gave their lives for 80 years ago, during the Second World War, and what many serve to protect today.

In these times of global uncertainty, the role of the Commonwealth is more important than ever. I am hopeful that Commonwealth nations will continue to stand together for democracy, freedom, peace and security. Let us keep supporting and empowering each other as we face the challenges ahead.

Mary Simon

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]