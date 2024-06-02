OTTAWA, ON, June 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Environment Week is a reminder that we need to take action to protect and preserve our planet for future generations. Across Canada and around the world, we are seeing the impacts of climate change. There has been an increase in extreme weather events, such as tornados, flooding, and forest fires. Melting ice and warming waters are putting coastal communities and island nations at risk.

From coast to coast to coast, I have seen first-hand Canadians doing their part. I have seen cities reclaim urban areas to renew greenspaces. I have learned about new technologies and projects that combine engineering, climate action and Indigenous knowledge. And I have seen how incorporating Indigenous knowledge—whether in research, in conservation of fisheries, in student-led initiatives in the North or elsewhere—can have lasting impacts on our environment. In fact, many Indigenous communities are offering insight to Canadians on sustainable practices, and how to navigate complex environmental challenges.

We must continue to work together, because we all have a role to play in improving the health of our planet. We all have the responsibility to be environmental stewards. With every effort, no matter how small, we can help restore our lands, combat desertification, build drought resilience and embrace the rich knowledge and traditions of our Indigenous communities.

Together, we can build a greener future.

Mary Simon

