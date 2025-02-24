OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - It has been three years since Russia's unconscionable, full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Despite the immense pain and devastation that they have endured, the Ukrainian people continue to defend their country with unwavering courage and resilience.

I had the honour of meeting Ukrainians fleeing the war who have come to Canada since February 2022. Recently, at the Invictus Games, I also met Team Ukraine and their family and friends. I felt in them a profound pride in their culture and a hopeful vision for the future.

In these times of global uncertainty, the deep and enduring bonds between our nations are more significant than ever. Let us uphold our shared values of democracy, human rights, respect for national sovereignty, and peacebuilding. International co-operation is paramount to our collective future.

Mary Simon

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]