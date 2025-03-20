OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - On this International Day of La Francophonie, I am happy to commemorate the rich linguistic and cultural heritage that French Canadians contribute to our diverse nation.

This year's theme is Je m'éduque, donc j'agis (I educate myself, therefore I act). By adopting a mindset of continuous and lifelong learning, we gain the perspective needed to become more engaged and responsible members of our communities.

In all French-speaking regions across the country, a deep sense of belonging and unity is fostered by the French language. The preservation of all languages can unite us and using language helps to build bridges between people around the world.

The Canadian francophonie brings unique strengths that contribute to making our country stronger as we strive towards a brighter, more inclusive future for all.

Mary Simon

