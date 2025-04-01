OTTAWA, ON, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - April marks the beginning of Sikh Heritage Month, and I am honoured to recognize the profound contributions of the Sikh community across Canada—home to the second-largest Sikh population in the world.

Diversity is one of Canada's greatest strengths, and the Sikh community exemplifies why through their commitment to selfless service and building more empathetic communities. As part of our rich national tapestry, Canadian Sikhs play an important role in fostering a more inclusive country. Throughout the month, let's celebrate their countless achievements and contributions to our society.

I invite all Canadians to take advantage of Sikh Heritage Month and learn more about the rich diversity of cultures that shape our nation. By learning about and celebrating each other's differences, we weave a united and resilient nation.

Mary Simon

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]