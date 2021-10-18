BERLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - My husband, Whit, and I, along with our fellow Canadian delegates, would like to thank President Steinmeier, as well as the German people, for welcoming us so warmly.

Canadians and Germans share so much: core values, personal ties and common ground. More than 3 million Canadians are of German descent, deepening our people-to-people ties.

Recently, Canadians have focused on the importance of and need for reconciliation, confronting great truths about the treatment of Indigenous peoples throughout our history. As a result, we are revisiting our past, seeing it in a different light. Though some truths can hurt, we are stronger when we face them together and reconcile past mistakes with future hope.

By reaching beyond languages and borders, and by listening to and learning from each other, we can promote inclusion and diversity in our respective countries and on the world stage.

One way to promote greater understanding is through our deep cultural links, which continue to grow. Canada is proud and grateful to be the Guest of Honour at this year's Frankfurt Book Fair. I'm looking forward to attending the opening ceremony and the launch of the Canada Pavilion. We hope to share the best of Canadian literature and culture with all Germans, and with the world.

I'm also eager to meet with German officials, authors and many others, as well as to visit important German cultural sites, such as Humboldt Forum and the Jewish Museum in Berlin, and the Archaeological Museum in Frankfurt. I will also be meeting with Chancellor Merkel to congratulate her and express our country's gratitude on her 16 years of leadership.

I look forward to strengthening the already robust relationship between our two countries.

Mary May Simon

