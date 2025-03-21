OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada is recognized internationally as a nation committed to diversity and inclusion. Yet, as we learn about our full national history, we know that this has not always been the case. While we have come a long way in combating prejudice in all its forms, unfortunately hate and discrimination continue to be a lived reality for many people in our country, both online and in everyday life.

This is why we must continue to unite against racism in our society. As Canadians, our strength lies in our diversity. By taking the time to listen and learn from one another, we forge new relationships and build bonds that give us the strength to overcome any challenge.

On this International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, I invite all Canadians to continue working towards a more inclusive, stronger society. Let us seize every opportunity to celebrate what we have in common, what we can learn from one another and what we can achieve when we work together.

Mary Simon

