OTTAWA, ON, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ - On Easter morning of 1917, Canadian troops answered the call of duty and demonstrated exceptional courage in the battlefields of Vimy Ridge in northern France, where they fought side by side to secure a victory that would echo through the ages. Their triumph was not only a military success; it was a powerful symbol of Canada's emerging identity and a testament to our strength, determination and unity.

During my visit to the Canadian National Vimy Memorial and Beaumont-Hamel last August, our guides described the dire reality of the trenches and the violence that occurred. I kept thinking of the adversity faced by the individuals who fought through these dark hours—and of their families back home.

Let us recall with reverence this time in history when the immense burden of sacrifice was borne by our soldiers for the benefit of all. Vimy Ridge is more than a chapter in Canada's past. It is a potent reminder of what we can achieve when we stand united in the face of great challenges.

To our serving members and veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces and their families, we offer our deepest gratitude.

Lest we forget.

Mary Simon

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]