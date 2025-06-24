OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - On June 24, we come together to celebrate Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, a proud and deeply rooted tradition that honours the vitality, unity and cultural richness of French-speaking communities across Quebec and Canada.

The origins of this cherished celebration date back thousands of years and have evolved into the parades, bonfires and community gatherings we know today.

Whether you're celebrating in La Belle Province, where it is known as la Fête nationale, or anywhere else in the country, at a music venue, having a backyard party or simply enjoying time with loved ones, it is also an occasion to reflect on the vibrant Francophone culture that continues to shape our collective identity.

Happy Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day!

Mary Simon

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]