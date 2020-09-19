OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - A lawyer by profession and a politician of strong convictions, the Right Honourable John Turner served his country for many decades as a cabinet minister, leader of the Liberal Party of Canada and Prime Minister of Canada.

John Turner was born in Richmond, England, and came to Canada with his mother when he was still very young. During his studies in political science, he excelled in athletics, setting a Canadian record and qualifying for the Olympic Games. His academic path then led him to law, which he practised all his life.

Mr. Turner entered politics at age 32, after being elected as a member of the Liberal Party of Canada, and became Canada's 17th Prime Minister in 1984. His career spanned one of the most turbulent periods in modern Canadian history: the debates he had and the reforms he championed continue to shape the political sphere today, particularly in areas such as free trade and gender equality. Mr. Turner was appointed as a Companion of the Order of Canada in 1994, and ensured that his passion for politics was passed on to the younger generation.

On behalf of all Canadians, I wish to extend my deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones and to all those he touched.

Julie Payette

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

