Message from His Majesty King Charles III regarding the 2024 Paralympic Games

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - My wife and I send our warmest congratulations to all those who represented Canada at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

The Canadian team's participation at the Games truly embodied the wonderful spirit of the Paralympic movement. From the water to the cycling track, the Canadian Paralympic team fearlessly competed on the world stage, and demonstrated boundless courage and determination.

Competing at the Paralympic Games is an outstanding achievement in itself, and I am full of admiration for each and every athlete's remarkable strength and dedication. The monumental effort of the entire Canadian team has undoubtedly inspired a new generation of Paralympians and I hope to witness the athletes' continued successes for many years to come.

CHARLES R

