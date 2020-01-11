Message from Her Majesty The Queen on the Ukrainian Airlines Plane Crash in Tehran

OTTAWA, Jan. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Governor General of Canada wishes to share a message addressed to all Canadians from Her Majesty The Queen on the tragic plane crash in Tehran, Iran:

"Philip and I have been deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life following the crash of the Ukrainian Airlines aircraft in Iran.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Canada, which has suffered such a devastating loss.

I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of all those Canadians, and indeed other nationalities, who died, and to the many others who have been affected by this terrible event."

Elizabeth R.

