OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The Governor General of Canada wishes to share a message addressed to all Canadians from Her Majesty The Queen on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation:

"I join with all Canadians on this first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to reflect on the painful history that Indigenous peoples endured in residential schools in Canada, and on the work that remains to heal and to continue to build an inclusive society."

Elizabeth R.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]

