OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, my husband Whit and I join all Canadians in mourning the passing of the Honourable Murray Sinclair. We are deeply saddened by the loss of a friend and prominent leader in Canada who championed human rights, justice and truth.

Anishinaabe and a member of the Peguis First Nation, Senator Sinclair was the first Indigenous judge appointed in Manitoba and the second appointed in Canada. He leaves behind an invaluable legacy of bringing to light the stories of thousands of Residential Schools Survivors. This marking moment in Canada's history led to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 calls to action, which have initiated positive change for Indigenous communities in all spheres of society.

In 2022, I had the privilege to invest Senator Sinclair as Companion of the Order of Canada for his life's work. A kind, wise and generous soul, he had an exceptional ability to inspire people and to touch hearts.

On behalf of all Canadians, Whit and I offer our deepest condolences to the Sinclair family, who grieve the loss of a father and grandfather.

As a nation, let us honour his memory and sacrifice by forging ahead on the path of reconciliation.

Mary Simon

