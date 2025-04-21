OTTAWA, ON , April 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Whit and I were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Pope Francis.

Pope Francis was a beacon of hope and compassion, spreading messages of peace, love and understanding throughout the world. His legacy of humility, social justice and environmental stewardship has left an indelible mark on humanity.

I remember when Whit and I met Pope Francis during his visit to Canada in 2022, where he delivered an apology for members of the Catholic Church who co-operated with the devastating abuse of Indigenous children at residential schools. It was a testament to his commitment to respect, dialogue and collaboration across cultures and faiths—values he held dear throughout his papacy.

May his soul rest in peace, and may his teachings continue to inspire us to build a better world for all.

Mary Simon

