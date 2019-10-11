Meridican and Strategic Meetings + Incentives Now Rebranded as Creative Group

Strategic Meetings + Incentives, and the newly acquired Meridican, adopt Creative Group branding

DENVER and SCHAUMBURG, Ill. and TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- Effective today, Canadian meeting and incentive companies Meridican and Strategic Meetings + Incentives announced a major rebranding to reflect the acquisition of Meridican and the alignment of Strategic Meetings + Incentives under Creative Group. Creative Group, Inc., is a full-service meeting, incentive and recognition company. The rebranding will ensure that all parties utilize the Creative Group website, logo, graphics, social media and communications.

Janet Traphagen, President of Creative Group, said, "Bringing Meridican and Strategic Meetings + Incentives together under the Creative Group brand allows us to better deliver on our mission of creating business-changing experiences that help people thrive. This will allow all of our clients to utilize the full line of solutions that Creative Group offers, from sales incentives to channel loyalty programs to full-service meetings and events."

Ellie MacPherson, Senior Vice President, Canada Operations, Creative Group, formerly Senior Vice President, Strategic Meetings + Incentives, stated, "Aligning under the Creative Group brand will be a real advantage to us and to our clients, giving us access to the range of resources created and maintained by Creative Group – including everything from meeting tools, to educational videos and white papers. This will enable us to bring additional thinking to our clients."

Terry Manion, Senior Vice President, Business Development Canada, Creative Group, previously Executive Vice President of Meridican, added, "As part of the Creative Group brand, we will be able to harness rich data, innovative technologies and transformative ideas to achieve impressive business results for our clients."

About Creative Group

Creative Group is a full-service meeting, incentive and recognition company that delivers business results by inspiring people to thrive. An industry leader, Creative Group has been honored with SITE awards and the CMI 25 Award, which recognises the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S.

Creative Group was founded in 1970, and has served clients in financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, technology, automotive and hospitality. Employing over 260 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and maintains offices in Detroit, Denver, San Francisco, Appleton, Wisconsin and Toronto, Canada. Creative Group was acquired by Direct Travel in 2015. For more information about Creative Group, please visit www.creativegroupinc.com.

Media contact: Shireen Moore, smoore@creativegroupinc.com, 847 353 4748

SOURCE Creative Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.creativegroupinc.com

