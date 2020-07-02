Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Anjou - Boil-water advisory beginning July 2, 2020

MONTRÉAL, July 2, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Montréal has issued a 48-hour boil-water advisory in the Mercier-Est area of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and a limited area of Anjou beginning today, July 2. This preventive measure is due to work being done to repair a broken drinking water supply main caused by a private contractor on Rue De Boucherville, between Rue Fonteneau and Avenue Chénier.

AREA AFFECTED BY THE ADVISORY

The boil-water advisory affects the area to the north of highway 138 between Rue De Boucherville and Avenue Georges V.

To view the area affected by the boil-water advisory, click on the following link: https://arcg.is/0rXmeK

INSTRUCTIONS

Residents in areas affected by the advisory must bring water to a full boil for at least one minute before drinking it or using it to brush their teeth. Unboiled drinking water can be used for bathing or other domestic use.

This instruction is in effect for 48 hours. After that time, an advisory will be issued to lift the advisory or extend it. Once the situation is back to normal, a final advisory to this effect will be issued.

For more information, residents should visit ville.montreal.qc.ca/eaudemontreal or call 311.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal

For further information: Division des relations de presse, Ville de Montréal, [email protected]