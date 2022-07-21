Jul 21, 2022, 10:00 ET
MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Mercedes-Benz Vans Canada today announced a new agreement with Enterprise Holdings®, the world's largest vehicle rental business, marking a significant addition to its growing list of fleet partnerships.
Mercedes-Benz Vans Canada has begun delivery of more than 300 units in total, including 200+ MY22 Sprinter Cargo Vans and 100+ MY22 Metris Passenger Vans, bolstering Enterprise Holdings' mobility offerings to accommodate diverse customer needs. Enterprise Holdings, which is also the largest vehicle rental business in Canada, owns the Enterprise Rent-A-Car®, National® Car Rental and Alamo® Rent A Car brands. Mercedes-Benz Vans Canada is providing Enterprise Holdings with an all-inclusive customer service experience, from customizable upfitting options to aftersales support.
Adding Mercedes-Benz vans into its nationwide fleet supports Enterprise Holding's ongoing efforts to reduce energy consumption, while also providing the outstanding performance, safety technology and reliability Mercedes-Benz vans are well known for. Despite continued industry-wide challenges caused by the global semiconductor shortage, the Mercedes-Benz Vans Canada team have minimized disruptions and maintained a consistent inventory of commercial vehicles, which made this deal possible.
As part of its commercial fleet offering, Mercedes-Benz Vans Canada supports business from coast-to-coast in scaling their vehicle needs and reducing fleet costs, from fuel efficiency to uptime to resale value. This full-service package helps lower the total cost of ownership while delivering industry-leading support. In the years to come, Mercedes-Benz Vans Canada will offer its fleet customers B2B connectivity solutions as well as electric vehicle architectures.
"Enterprise Holdings is a highly valued partner of Mercedes-Benz Vans Canada, and we are confident that our collaboration with the world's largest vehicle rental business will yield success for both companies. Despite industry-wide supply chain challenges, our world-class team has been able to consistently deliver optimal solutions to adapt and best meet our partners' needs. Our full-service approach to commercial fleet partnerships brings significant value to our customers, and we look forward to delivering the long-term support Enterprise Holdings is looking for, in the most sustainable way possible."
Christian Pohl, Vice President, Vans, Mercedes-Benz Canada
"This collaboration allows us to bring new mobility offerings to more customers, while expanding our efforts with an excellent partner. We are working hard to keep our customers on the road, and we are thrilled to bring them the high-quality products and outstanding service experience we know Mercedes-Benz Vans Canada offers."
Steven Tudela, Enterprise Holdings Senior Vice President of Canadian Operations.
Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles and Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 250 people across Canada. Through a nationwide network of 59 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 36,240 vehicles in 2021. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the eighth consecutive year.
