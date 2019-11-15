Mercedes-Benz Toronto Retail Group Proudly Extends Toy Drive Partnership

In 2015, the Mercedes-Benz Toronto Retail donated a Sprinter Cargo van to the Toronto Firefighters' Toy Drive, which the charity later purchased. This year, the Mercedes-Benz Toronto Retail Group is providing the Toronto Firefighters' Toy Drive with use of a second Sprinter Cargo Van at no cost for the holiday season. Santa Claus will also be supporting the toy drive by taking time out of his busy schedule to make special appearances at participating dealerships across the GTA. Visits with Santa will be free and open to all, and will be commemorated with a personalized photo souvenir.

"Our team is full of active and caring people who are passionate about serving the communities where they live and work," said Brian D. Fulton, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada. "We are very happy to support the Toronto Firefighters' Toy Drive and we can't wait to fill the Sprinter van with great toys for children across the city."

The Toronto Firefighters' Toy Drive enjoys a long and storied history in Toronto spanning decades. It is a non-profit registered charity that donates approximately one million dollars in toys every year. On December 5 between 5-8PM, the "Toy Drive Live" event at the Shops on Don Mills will take place. Upwards of 3,000 people will attend and dozens of firefighters will load unwrapped donated toys, from the attending public, into the Sprinter vans.

Santa Claus' 2019 schedule at Mercedes-Benz Toronto Retail Stores:

Location Date Time Mercedes-Benz Markham

8350 Kennedy Rd

Markham, ON L3R 0W4 Friday, November 15 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm Mercedes-Benz Maple

9300 Jane St

Vaughan ON L6A 0C5 Saturday, November 16 11:00 am – 2:00 pm Mercedes-Benz Midtown

849 Eglinton Ave East

Toronto, ON M4G 2L5 Friday, November 22* 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm Mercedes-Benz Downtown

761 Dundas St East

Toronto, ON M5A 4N5 Saturday, November 23* 11:00 am – 2:00 pm Mercedes-Benz Mississauga

6120 Mavis Rd

Mississauga, ON L5V 2X4 Friday, December 6 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm Mercedes-Benz Thornhill

228 Steeles Ave West

Thornhill, ON L4J 1A1 Saturday, December 7* 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

*Events on November 22, November 23 and December 7 will also be attended by Toronto firefighters

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and smart. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,200 people in 14 locations across Canada. Through a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 49,758 vehicles in 2018. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the fifth consecutive year.

Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca.

