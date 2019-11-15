Mercedes-Benz Toronto Retail Group Proudly Extends Toy Drive Partnership
Nov 15, 2019, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Employees of the Mercedes-Benz Toronto Retail Group are thrilled to bring joy to children across the Greater Toronto Area by joining forces with the volunteer-led Toronto Firefighters' Toy Drive for the sixth consecutive year. Toronto retail locations will be hosting toy drives between November 15 and December 7 and the Mercedes-Benz Toronto Retail Group is once again proudly donating the use of a Sprinter Cargo van to help the firefighters collect unwrapped toys.
"Our firefighters volunteer their own time to collect and deliver these presents every year because they care deeply about supporting their communities, and the employees at Mercedes-Benz Toronto Retail Group share this passion," said Rick Berenz, a 30-year Operations Captain with the Toronto Fire Services and President of the Toronto Firefighters' Toy Drive. "We are true partners with the Mercedes-Benz Toronto Retail Group and their support, including use of the Sprinter van, is integral to our success delivering toys to children each year."
In 2015, the Mercedes-Benz Toronto Retail donated a Sprinter Cargo van to the Toronto Firefighters' Toy Drive, which the charity later purchased. This year, the Mercedes-Benz Toronto Retail Group is providing the Toronto Firefighters' Toy Drive with use of a second Sprinter Cargo Van at no cost for the holiday season. Santa Claus will also be supporting the toy drive by taking time out of his busy schedule to make special appearances at participating dealerships across the GTA. Visits with Santa will be free and open to all, and will be commemorated with a personalized photo souvenir.
"Our team is full of active and caring people who are passionate about serving the communities where they live and work," said Brian D. Fulton, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada. "We are very happy to support the Toronto Firefighters' Toy Drive and we can't wait to fill the Sprinter van with great toys for children across the city."
The Toronto Firefighters' Toy Drive enjoys a long and storied history in Toronto spanning decades. It is a non-profit registered charity that donates approximately one million dollars in toys every year. On December 5 between 5-8PM, the "Toy Drive Live" event at the Shops on Don Mills will take place. Upwards of 3,000 people will attend and dozens of firefighters will load unwrapped donated toys, from the attending public, into the Sprinter vans.
Santa Claus' 2019 schedule at Mercedes-Benz Toronto Retail Stores:
|
Location
|
Date
|
Time
|
Mercedes-Benz Markham
|
Friday, November 15
|
4:00 pm – 7:00 pm
|
Mercedes-Benz Maple
|
Saturday, November 16
|
11:00 am – 2:00 pm
|
Mercedes-Benz Midtown
|
Friday, November 22*
|
4:00 pm – 7:00 pm
|
Mercedes-Benz Downtown
|
Saturday, November 23*
|
11:00 am – 2:00 pm
|
Mercedes-Benz Mississauga
|
Friday, December 6
|
4:00 pm – 7:00 pm
|
Mercedes-Benz Thornhill
|
Saturday, December 7*
|
11:00 am – 2:00 pm
*Events on November 22, November 23 and December 7 will also be attended by Toronto firefighters
About Mercedes-Benz Canada
Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and smart. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,200 people in 14 locations across Canada. Through a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 49,758 vehicles in 2018. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the fifth consecutive year.
Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca.
SOURCE Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.
For further information: Zakary Paget, (647) 267-5932, zakary.paget@mercedes-benz.ca
