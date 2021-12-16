With this new Electric Circuit integration, Mercedes-EQ drivers will have access to more than 8,950 public charging ports in total across Canada, including more than 1,300 DC fast charging ports. The EQS 580 4MATIC sedan is capable of DC fast charging up to 200 kW, which can charge from 10% to 80% in approximately 31 minutes.

This expanded network access was facilitated by ChargePoint, which enables both Mercedes me Charge as well as the technical integration with Electric Circuit.

In an industry first, the Mercedes me Charge ecosystem can also provide drivers access to an additional network of more than 2,400 semi-public ports on the ChargePoint network that reside in access-controlled environments like workplaces, shopping malls and hotels. This will ensure that Mercedes-EQ drivers have easy access to charging stations for daily commutes as well as for longer road trips. This combination of public and semi-public access spread across multiple partners will give Mercedes-EQ drivers seamless access to the Mercedes me Charge network across Québec and throughout Canada, making cross-country trips easy and worry-free.

Plug & Charge

In 2022, Mercedes me Charge customers will also start to benefit from Plug & Charge functionality, allowing for a seamless, convenient charging process on ChargePoint stations. Simply open the flap, plug in and the current immediately starts flowing without any further customer interactions. Plug & Charge will be a significant enhancement to the EQS charging feature-set, which also allows drivers to enable charging via MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) on the vehicle's media display, through the Mercedes me App (available on Google Play and the App Store) or by using the Mercedes me Charge card. Provided by ChargePoint, the Mercedes me Charge ecosystem simplifies the process of finding, using and paying for charging sessions from a smartphone app and from inside the vehicle using MBUX.

"Mercedes-Benz Canada is thrilled that drivers of our electric vehicles will be able to seamlessly charge on the Hydro-Québec network via the Mercedes me connect app and dashboard. This new integration with Electric Circuit will significantly increase Mercedes-EQ drivers' access to EV charging stations across Québec and in Eastern Ontario, including a major boost to the number of DC fast charging stations in the Mercedes me Charge ecosystem. We expect Québec to be a truly important market for the exceptional Mercedes-EQ product lineup, and our customers in Québec and around the country can be excited about the clean, digitally-integrated, fast and convenient charging experience they will be able to enjoy. I want to thank all of our critical charging partners for making this happen and celebrate this moment of industry collaboration."

- Eva Wiese, President and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles and Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,050 people in 17 locations across Canada. Through a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 35,396 vehicles in 2020. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the seventh consecutive year.

