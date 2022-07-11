The versatile GLC SUV continued to resonate with Canadian consumers and led in overall Q2 2022 volume, with 2,738 units of the coupe and SUV models retailed (+23.8% compared to Q2 2021). This makes the GLC SUV the top selling Mercedes-Benz vehicle in Canada in the first half of 2022. Other strong performers included the luxurious GLE SUV (+10.6% compared to Q2 2021 sales of the coupe and SUV models), and premium GLS SUV (+0.9% compared to Q2 2021). On the passenger car side, both the A-Class hatch and sedan performed well, as did the top-end performance vehicle AMG GT, the all-new electric EQS sedan, and the sophisticated S-Class sedan, which delivered an exceptional growth in sales.

In Q2 2022, Mercedes-Benz Canada's Pre-Owned division delivered 3,566 total pre-owned units (-21.7% compared to Q2 2021). Of those total sales 3,415 were certified pre-owned (CPO) units, for a very strong CPO penetration rate of 95.8%.

Mercedes-Benz Vans achieved outstanding Q2 growth compared to Q2 2021 (+96.1%). In Q2 2022, the division retailed 1,526 Sprinter and Metris vans, compared to 778 in Q2 2021. This continues the positive momentum started in Q1 2022 and positions Mercedes-Benz Vans for a strong second half of 2022.

"We were pleased to see a level of stability and growth in the latter part of the second quarter after continuing to experience the effects of ongoing external supply chain challenges," said Eva Wiese, President and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada. "Customer demand for our products remains exceptional, and we are very pleased with our results to date from the EQS 580 4MATIC sedan, our flagship S-Class sedan and a number of other SUV and passenger car models. I also want to highlight Mercedes-Benz Vans Canada's outstanding first half of 2022, featuring new commercial contracts and sustained growth for the vans product lineup. The second half of 2022 will be significant as we look to build solid momentum with the highly anticipated all-new C-Class sedan, the dynamic Mercedes-AMG SL 63, and a number of Mercedes-EQ vehicles arriving in our market."

SALES Q2 YTD Totals 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % Mercedes-Benz Vehicles 8,565 8,620 -0.6 14,835 16,211 -8.5 Mercedes-Benz Vans 1,526 778 +96.1 3,190 2,319 +37.6 TOTAL 10,091 9,398 +7.4 18,025 18,530 -2.7

