Mercedes-Benz Canada reports July 2019 sales
Aug 02, 2019, 12:09 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Mercedes-Benz Canada and its national dealer network reported sales of 3,996 passenger vehicles, vans, and smarts in July, contributing to a year-to-date total of 26,119 units retailed. In the first seven months of 2019, the top five volume-drivers were the GLC SUV, C-Class Sedan, GLE SUV, GLA, and A-Class Hatch.
In July, Mercedes-Benz Canada retailed 3,507 passenger vehicles, including 1,685 cars and 1,822 SUVs. In the passenger car segment, the E-Class and S-Class families of vehicles saw sales growth of 34.0% and 70.7% respectively, compared to July 2018. With a 73.2% increase in sales over the same period last year, the GLA was one of the top-performers in the luxury light truck segment in July. Year-to-date, the company delivered 10,079 cars and 12,729 luxury light trucks for a total of 22,808 units sold.
Mercedes-Benz Vans delivered 464 units in July, bringing to 3,105 the number of Sprinter, Sprinter Cab Chassis, and Metris vans sold year-to-date. The division was also recognized in three Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada award categories. For the fourth year in a row, the Metris Passenger Van won in the Mid-Size Commercial Passenger Van segment and the Metris Cargo Van took top prize in the Mid-Size Commercial Cargo Van segment. For the eighth consecutive year, the Sprinter Cargo Van 2500 Std Roof 144" WB Gas won in the Full-Size 3/4-Ton Cargo Van segment.
25 smart fortwo vehicles were delivered in July.
Mercedes-Benz Canada's Pre-Owned division reported best-ever July sales of Pre-Owned and Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles. Over the course of the month, 1,547 units were delivered (+0.2% compared to July 2019), of which 1,255 were CPO (+12.4% compared to July 2019). In all, 9,864 units were retailed year-to-date, including 8,137 CPO vehicles. CPO penetration has increased by 5.0% year-over-year.
"Mercedes-Benz Canada continued to build momentum in July, with new inventory arriving in showrooms from coast to coast," said Brian D. Fulton, President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada. "Across the dealer network, our team is ready to make this summer memorable for our customers – whether they're looking to experience a breath of fresh air in one of our cabriolets or roadsters, or seeking out the road less travelled in one of our SUVs."
|
JULY 2019
|
MTD
|
YTD
|
2019
|
2018
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
%
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
3,507
|
3,543
|
-1.0
|
22,808
|
26,719
|
-14.6
|
smart
|
25
|
31
|
-19.4
|
206
|
213
|
-3.3
|
Mercedes-Benz Vans
|
464
|
566
|
-18.0
|
3,105
|
4,053
|
-23.4
|
TOTAL
|
3,996
|
4,140
|
-3.5
|
26,119
|
30,985
|
-15.7
About Mercedes-Benz Canada
Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and smart. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,200 people in 14 locations across Canada. Through a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 49,758 vehicles in 2018. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the fifth consecutive year.
SOURCE Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.
For further information: Lindsay Archibald, 416-847-7563, lindsay.archibald@mercedes-benz.ca; Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca.
