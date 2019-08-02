Mercedes-Benz Canada reports July 2019 sales

Mercedes-Benz Vans delivered 464 units in July, bringing to 3,105 the number of Sprinter, Sprinter Cab Chassis, and Metris vans sold year-to-date. The division was also recognized in three Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada award categories. For the fourth year in a row, the Metris Passenger Van won in the Mid-Size Commercial Passenger Van segment and the Metris Cargo Van took top prize in the Mid-Size Commercial Cargo Van segment. For the eighth consecutive year, the Sprinter Cargo Van 2500 Std Roof 144" WB Gas won in the Full-Size 3/4-Ton Cargo Van segment.

25 smart fortwo vehicles were delivered in July.

Mercedes-Benz Canada's Pre-Owned division reported best-ever July sales of Pre-Owned and Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles. Over the course of the month, 1,547 units were delivered (+0.2% compared to July 2019), of which 1,255 were CPO (+12.4% compared to July 2019). In all, 9,864 units were retailed year-to-date, including 8,137 CPO vehicles. CPO penetration has increased by 5.0% year-over-year.

"Mercedes-Benz Canada continued to build momentum in July, with new inventory arriving in showrooms from coast to coast," said Brian D. Fulton, President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada. "Across the dealer network, our team is ready to make this summer memorable for our customers – whether they're looking to experience a breath of fresh air in one of our cabriolets or roadsters, or seeking out the road less travelled in one of our SUVs."

JULY 2019 MTD YTD 2019 2018 % 2019 2018 % Mercedes-Benz

Vehicles 3,507 3,543 -1.0 22,808 26,719 -14.6 smart 25 31 -19.4 206 213 -3.3 Mercedes-Benz Vans 464 566 -18.0 3,105 4,053 -23.4 TOTAL 3,996 4,140 -3.5 26,119 30,985 -15.7

Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and smart. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,200 people in 14 locations across Canada. Through a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 49,758 vehicles in 2018. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the fifth consecutive year.

