Mercedes-Benz Canada enjoys positive sales growth, SUV record in November 2019

In 2019, Mercedes-Benz Canada has sold 21,475 luxury light trucks and 15,733 passenger cars, for a total of 37,208 passenger vehicles delivered. Within the two segments, the most notable YoY percentage growth has been seen in the GLC Coupe and G-Wagon and the E-Class Wagon and CLS Coupe.

Mercedes-Benz Vans retailed 469 units in November, a minor decrease compared to November 2018 (-3.1%). Year-to-date, the division has retailed 5,124 units. 1 smart fortwo vehicle was delivered in November 2019.

In November 2019, Mercedes-Benz Canada's Pre-Owned division delivered 1,491 units, of which 1,226 were Certified Pre-Owned (CPO). This represents Mercedes-Benz Canada's best Certified Pre-Owned November ever. Compared to November 2018, CPO sales penetration increased by 11.4% in November 2019. Year-to-date, CPO sales penetration has increased by 5.6%.

"Mercedes-Benz Canada is offering an incredible variety of luxurious and innovative models that Canadian consumers have responded very well to, and we're pleased to see growth in key segments, including a record month for our SUV lineup" said Brian D. Fulton, President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada. "Our positive momentum has been building over a period of several months, and as we head into December, I'm excited to close out 2019 on a very high note."

NOVEMBER 2019 MTD YTD 2019 2018 % 2019 2018 % Mercedes-Benz Vehicles 3,696 3,311 12.0 37,208 39,690 -6.0 smart 1 15 -93.3 262 320 -18.1 Mercedes-Benz Vans 469 484 -3.1 5,124 6,072 -15.6 TOTAL 4,166 3,810 9.3 42,594 46,082 -7.6

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles and Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,200 people in 14 locations across Canada. Through a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 49,758 vehicles in 2018. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the fifth consecutive year.

Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca.

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.

For further information: Zakary Paget, (647) 267-5932, zakary.paget@mercedes-benz.ca

Related Links

www.mercedes-benz.ca