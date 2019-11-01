Mercedes-Benz Canada continues strong sales performance in October 2019

In the first ten months of 2019, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 19,108 luxury light trucks and 14,404 passenger cars, for a total of 33,512 passenger vehicles delivered. Within the two segments, the most notable YoY percentage growth was seen in the GLC SUV and G-Wagon and the E-Class Wagon and CLS Coupe.

Mercedes-Benz Vans retailed 499 units in October for a major 27.6% increase compared to October 2018, propelled by the Sprinter van lineup (+37.7%). Year-to-date, the division has retailed 4,655 units.

12 smart fortwo vehicles were delivered in October 2019.

In October 2019, Mercedes-Benz Canada's Pre-Owned division delivered 1,552 units, of which 1,252 were Certified Pre-Owned (CPO). This represents Mercedes-Benz Canada's second best Pre-Owned and Certified Pre-Owned October ever. Compared to October 2018, CPO sales penetration increased by 7.3% in October 2019. Year-to-date, CPO sales penetration has increased by 5.0%.

"Canadian consumers are excited about the Mercedes-Benz product lineup, whether it's strong demand for the A-Class, the stunning all-new generation of GLS SUVs or our Sprinter van lineup" said Brian D. Fulton, President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada. "I want to thank our dealer network for their extremely hard work to maintain our strong position and close out 2019 with the positive momentum we've been building for many months."

OCTOBER 2019 MTD YTD 2019 2018 % 2019 2018 % Mercedes-Benz

Vehicles 3,783 3,632 4.2 33,512 36,379 -7.9 smart 12 41 -70.7 261 305 -14.4 Mercedes-Benz Vans 499 391 27.6 4,655 5,588 -16.7 TOTAL 4,294 4,064 5.7 38,428 42,272 -9.1

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and smart. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,200 people in 14 locations across Canada. Through a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 49,758 vehicles in 2018. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the fifth consecutive year.

Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca.

