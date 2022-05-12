MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Mercedes-Benz Canada, Inc. ("MBC") announced today that Mercedes-Benz AG (the manufacturer of Mercedes-Benz vehicles), has determined that on certain Model Year (MY) 2006-2013 ML, GL and R-Class vehicles, the function of the brake booster might be affected by advanced corrosion in the joint area of its housing. As part of its commitment to customer safety, MBC will conduct a voluntary recall of approximately 31,577 ML-, GL- and R-Class vehicles produced for the 2006-2013 model year period in the Canadian market. MBC has followed all appropriate steps on behalf of Mercedes-Benz AG in filing this recall program with Transport Canada. Mercedes-Benz AG can confirm there are no crashes, injuries or deaths related to this issue.

Following extensive analysis, Mercedes-Benz AG determined that moisture may wick under a rubber sleeve installed around the brake booster housing. Following extended time in the field and in conjunction with significant water exposure, this condition could result in corrosion in the joint area of the brake booster housing, thus contributing to a vacuum leak at the brake booster. In this case, the brake force support might be reduced, leading to an increase in the brake pedal force required to decelerate the vehicle and/or to a potentially increased stopping distance. In rare cases of very severe corrosion, it might be possible that a strong or hard braking application may cause mechanical damage in the brake booster, whereby the connection between the brake pedal and brake system may fail. In such a very rare case, it would not be possible to decelerate the vehicle via the brake pedal. Thus, the risk of a crash or injury would be increased. The function of the foot-activated parking brake is not affected by this issue.

MBC is advising affected customers to stop driving their vehicles. MBC will also offer complimentary towing to owners of affected vehicles to attend the workshop. The workshop will remove the rubber brake booster sleeve, inspect the brake booster housing and replace parts as required. In the event a repair would be necessary and cannot be carried out immediately, an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer will help coordinate an individual solution for the customer, including alternate mobility.

Customers may contact 1-800-387-0100 for additional information about their vehicle.

